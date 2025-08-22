Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. $SAH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 366,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,937 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $20,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $218,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

SAH opened at $78.0220 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $89.62. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.56. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 1.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 31.11%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 31,152 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $2,182,197.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 605,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,448,128.45. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,502,062. 42.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

