Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $21.71 Million Stock Position in Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 816,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $21,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aaron’s by 765.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Aaron’s by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRG shares. BTIG Research cut Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $32.6240 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business had revenue of $604.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 10.28%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

