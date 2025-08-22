Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.48 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,456 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $22,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $6,958,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 11,100.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,706.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 28,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 59,520.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $138.3340 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.41 and a twelve month high of $255.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -48.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $2.00. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 1.57%.The firm had revenue of $550.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.84, for a total value of $1,942,727.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,478.32. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joshua Todd Munsey sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $335,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,162. The trade was a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

