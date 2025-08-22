Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $22.95 Million Stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,812,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,831 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $22,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 773.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 250.0% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JOBY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright cut Joby Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In related news, insider Eric Allison sold 27,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $329,629.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 660,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,901,109.72. This represents a 4.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $284,650.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,112.92. The trade was a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,933,156 shares of company stock valued at $21,528,877. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $14.4470 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.52. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 71.29% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Articles

