Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $23.04 Million Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. $CASH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $267,437,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 383,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pathward Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NASDAQ:CASH opened at $75.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.62. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.79 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.24. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.65%.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

