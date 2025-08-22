Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 148,834 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,338,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,257,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,482,000 after purchasing an additional 208,288 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,103,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,243,000 after buying an additional 1,634,764 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,282,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,590,000 after acquiring an additional 396,666 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,905,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 425,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,469,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,691 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of HLX opened at $5.9940 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.53. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $12.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.23%. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

