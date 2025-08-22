Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 5,162 Shares of Photronics, Inc. $PLAB

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Photronics by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 163,697 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,419,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,224,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after purchasing an additional 104,200 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 84,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Photronics by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 139,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 83,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PLAB shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Photronics stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Photronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.410 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $89,584.70. Following the sale, the director owned 532,100 shares in the company, valued at $9,764,035. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $299,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,832.19. The trade was a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $985,035. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

