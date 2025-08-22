Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,001,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $21,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.9690 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $996.29 million, a PE ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $80.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

