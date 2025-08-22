Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 104,045 Shares of Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,816,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,045 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $23,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $649,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 130,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 43,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

CIM stock opened at $13.5750 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.79. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.89 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 21.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIM shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

