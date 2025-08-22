Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $99.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $91.1180 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.02. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 78.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $559,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,030,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Marex Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.