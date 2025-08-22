DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Stock

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.75.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of DY stock opened at $262.4060 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $131.37 and a 1-year high of $285.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 90,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

