Dempze Nancy E Sells 2,247 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dempze Nancy E cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,591 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 4.2% of Dempze Nancy E’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total value of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,956,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,501,340.56. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock valued at $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

