Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 290 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,437,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OneMain by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,479,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109,182 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,538,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,211,000 after buying an additional 248,151 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,979,000 after buying an additional 290,323 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 835,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,544,000 after buying an additional 229,001 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneMain

In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,045.47. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $2,081,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,197. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,976,390. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Trading Down 1.3%

OneMain stock opened at $57.3430 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $60.33.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 12.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OneMain from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

OneMain Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

