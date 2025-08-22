Deutsche Bank AG Buys 49,762 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACHR opened at $9.3850 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.08. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 22.30 and a current ratio of 22.30.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer Aviation news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 42,775 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $420,478.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 295,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,162.71. This trade represents a 12.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 95,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $1,016,497.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,964 shares of company stock worth $2,865,206. Corporate insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Archer Aviation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

