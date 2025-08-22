Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243,749 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WBS. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, Director William L. Atwell sold 16,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $995,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,168. This trade represents a 35.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 239,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,582.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,438 shares of company stock worth $2,609,985. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:WBS opened at $58.1720 on Friday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

