Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated $CAKE

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Cheesecake Factory worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $64.00 price objective on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.92% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of $955.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 12th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander L. Cappello sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $816,121.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,806 shares in the company, valued at $448,379.28. This trade represents a 64.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scarlett May sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,165,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,289.44. This trade represents a 47.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,723 shares of company stock worth $11,005,819. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

