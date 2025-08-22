Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. $HLX

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of HLX stock opened at $5.9940 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $881.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLX. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Further Reading

