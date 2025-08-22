Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 62.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 147,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPENLANE during the 4th quarter valued at $5,822,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of OPENLANE by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $5,436,425.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,658,313.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,667.78. The trade was a 52.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $28.1480 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.29. OPENLANE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.44 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

