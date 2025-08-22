Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Hawkins, Inc. $HWKN

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hawkins by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 599,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,448,000 after buying an additional 143,425 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 58,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 46,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Hawkins by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 97,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWKN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research raised Hawkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Hawkins from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Hawkins Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $168.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.33. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.30 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.76 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 8.37%. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

