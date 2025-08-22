Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 12,681 Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Diversified Energy were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 29.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DEC opened at $16.1860 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.90.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%.

DEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Diversified Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Diversified Energy Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

