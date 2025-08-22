Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 173,164 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. $SAGE

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 340.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,164 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.36% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,540,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,077,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,364,000 after acquiring an additional 239,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 462,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 234,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $543.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.10% and a negative net margin of 427.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Sage Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

