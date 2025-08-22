Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stake in Evertec, Inc. $EVTC

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Evertec, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Evertec were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Evertec by 39.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evertec in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 19.3% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $35.7580 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Evertec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $38.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34.

Evertec ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $229.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Evertec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.520 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evertec, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Evertec news, Director Aldo J. Polak sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $80,119.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,711.12. This represents a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Evertec from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Evertec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Evertec in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

