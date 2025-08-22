Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,027 Shares of BanColombia S.A. $CIB

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in BanColombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BanColombia were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIB. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BanColombia by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BanColombia by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BanColombia by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BanColombia by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BanColombia by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.

BanColombia Stock Performance

CIB stock opened at $49.7680 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. BanColombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $49.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BanColombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. BanColombia had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 15.30%.The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BanColombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised BanColombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of BanColombia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

About BanColombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

