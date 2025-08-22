Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,629 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Victory Capital worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCTR shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Victory Capital Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.00 and a 12-month high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.40%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

