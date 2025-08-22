Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Price

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Coty

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $3.8090 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,645,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,921,000 after buying an additional 2,055,771 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Coty by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,460,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,240,000 after buying an additional 267,261 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,239,000 after buying an additional 2,132,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Coty by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,697,000 after buying an additional 1,569,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.