DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 522,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 30,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DHT were worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DHT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in DHT by 81.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DHT by 11.3% in the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DHT by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in DHT by 26.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHT shares. Zacks Research upgraded DHT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

DHT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $11.4120 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.02.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. DHT had a net margin of 36.58% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.4%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. The company also offers technical management services. As of March 15, 2024, it had a fleet of 24 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

