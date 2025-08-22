Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 413,800 shares, adecreaseof27.7% from the July 15th total of 572,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of AMZU stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.28 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -2.52.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
