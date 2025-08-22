Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Short Interest Down 27.7% in July

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 413,800 shares, adecreaseof27.7% from the July 15th total of 572,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,585,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of AMZU stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.65. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.28 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of -2.52.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This is a boost from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $4,947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,995 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 309.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 2X Shares by 898.5% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

