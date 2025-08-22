Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,570 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 3.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.78.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $4,921,578.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,956,876 shares in the company, valued at $526,501,340.56. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $13,482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,848,225 shares in the company, valued at $13,095,196,926. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,912,440 shares of company stock worth $902,886,782. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $174.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.14. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

