Element Solutions Inc. $ESI Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 336.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 136,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $24.9650 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 9.66%.The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. UBS Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.