Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and traded as high as $45.53. Emera shares last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 27,541 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMRAF shares. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Emera in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

