Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC Stock Holdings Lessened by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 535,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after buying an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after buying an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 706.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 126,780 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,980,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,665,000 after purchasing an additional 117,203 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,130,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $173,141.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $41.8880 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $158.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

