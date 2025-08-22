Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,692,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751,343 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Fortuna Mining worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fortuna Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Fortuna Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortuna Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Fortuna Mining Stock Performance

FSM opened at $7.3350 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Fortuna Mining (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%. Research analysts predict that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Mining Profile

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

