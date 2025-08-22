Futu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 20,835 call options on the stock. Thisrepresentsanincreaseofapproximately73% compared to the average daily volume of 12,061 call options.

Get Futu alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 285.2% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,307,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189,189 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,651,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 883.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 989,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,262,000 after buying an additional 888,760 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,544,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,826,000 after purchasing an additional 822,343 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $77,172,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Futu from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa America upgraded Futu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Futu in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.14.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of Futu stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. Futu has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $184.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.54 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. Futu had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 44.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.