FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Riskified Issued By DA Davidson

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Riskified in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Wright now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

RSKD opened at $4.3450 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.37. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Riskified had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $81.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 245.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 82,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP boosted its position in Riskified by 3.0% during the second quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 979,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in Riskified by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 2,569,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Riskified in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

