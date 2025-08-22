Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.0556.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Generac from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $190.4460 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Generac has a 1-year low of $99.50 and a 1-year high of $203.25.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 7.91%.Generac’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Generac has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares in the company, valued at $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $3,638,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Generac by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 15,147 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Generac by 19.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

