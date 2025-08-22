Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,921 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Genworth Financial worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Genworth Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 27,114,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,112 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,025,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after buying an additional 922,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,269,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,358,000 after buying an additional 74,123 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at $24,661,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,663,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,615,000 after buying an additional 1,375,637 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $8.3950 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.