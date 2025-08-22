Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 325.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,607 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.