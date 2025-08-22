Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.3913.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.2%

GILD opened at $116.14 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $121.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total value of $296,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,977,838.30. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares in the company, valued at $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,339,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

