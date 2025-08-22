HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.93. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a twelve month low of $39.32 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 16.98%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

