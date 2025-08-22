HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 19,306 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,555 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,096,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,280.90. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $925,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 283,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,879,438.80. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,802 shares of company stock worth $2,951,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $107.78 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average is $100.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.86.

View Our Latest Report on NTAP

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.