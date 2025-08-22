HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in QXO, Inc. $QXO

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 227,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,088 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get QXO alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QXO by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,707,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667,571 shares during the period. Affinity Partners GP LP purchased a new position in QXO during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,941,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in QXO by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,886,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,091,000 after acquiring an additional 312,299 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in QXO by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the period. Finally, Barrier Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QXO by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrier Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 594,604 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QXO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of QXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QXO in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

QXO Stock Performance

Shares of QXO stock opened at $18.8480 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.34. QXO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $24.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66.

About QXO

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.