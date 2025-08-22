HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 15,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC now owns 23,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 20,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCCO opened at $93.7440 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.94. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12-month low of $74.84 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a yield of 270.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous — dividend of $0.62. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,700. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

