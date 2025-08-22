HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 471.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 751,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,484,000 after buying an additional 371,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 426,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

