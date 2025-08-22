Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.1% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $28.8950 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%.The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.580-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

