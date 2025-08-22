Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.86. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 6,544 shares changing hands.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

