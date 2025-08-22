Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and traded as high as $11.86. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 6,544 shares changing hands.
Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Husqvarna AB (publ)
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 3 Robotics Stocks at the Heart of the Robotics Revolution
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Tilray’s High Hopes: The Catalyst Driving Cannabis Stocks
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Amazon Stock Sets Up for Breakout After Bullish Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.