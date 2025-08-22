Incyte Corporation $INCY Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 88,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth $73,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Incyte by 474.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Incyte by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $86.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. Incyte Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.56 and a twelve month high of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $587,248.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,323.15. This represents a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 14,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $1,023,763.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,497.02. This trade represents a 13.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,196. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

