Innoviva, Inc. $INVA Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INVA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Innoviva from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Innoviva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Innoviva Stock Up 0.1%

Innoviva stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Innoviva had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

