Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation $IART Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,594 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,924 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1,067.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 135,308 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 38,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,595.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $18.63.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $415.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.06 million. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.290 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

