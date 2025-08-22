Interface, Inc. $TILE Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300,085 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Interface were worth $19,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the first quarter worth $2,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,159,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,309 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Interface by 28.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 343,102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 76,103 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $674,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 79,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $2,035,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 65,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,200. This represents a 54.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Poppens sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $392,206.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 130,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,059.88. The trade was a 13.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,497 shares of company stock worth $2,437,913 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.00. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $375.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Interface has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Interface from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Interface has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

