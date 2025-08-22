Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.50. Inv Vk Tr Inv shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 161,730 shares changing hands.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.
Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Tr Inv
Inv Vk Tr Inv Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
