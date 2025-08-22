Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.50. Inv Vk Tr Inv shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 161,730 shares changing hands.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inv Vk Tr Inv

Inv Vk Tr Inv Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGM. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,112,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 348,153 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv in the fourth quarter worth $2,110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 23.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,088,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 208,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 120,024 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv in the first quarter worth $1,132,000. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

